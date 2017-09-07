Pesaro

Rossini Opera Festival chief quits (3)

After Audit Court concern over pay

Pesaro, September 7 - The superintendent of the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF), Gianfranco Mariotti, said Thursday he had decided to step down. Mariotti said the decision was taken in "the full serenity of spirit" after Italy's Audit Court recently voiced concerns over his pay from the ROF. Calling on Mariotti to reconsider, Pesaro Mayor Matteo Ricci said he was an "extraordinary figure" and a "patrimony of the city". The ROF, founded in 1980, is an international music festival held in August of each year in Pesaro, the birthplace of the opera composer Gioachino Rossini. Its aim, in addition to studying the musical heritage of the composer, is to revive and perform his works in a unique setting that allows collaboration of scholars, artists, and audience. It is often simply referred to as the Pesaro Festival. Performances are given in the 850-seat theatre built in 1818, the Teatro Rossini and, since 1988, the modified "Palasport" sports arena which holds 1,500. photo: Mariotti between singers Jessica Pratt (L) and Lena Belkina

