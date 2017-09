Soccer: Women's Serie A to kick off Sep 30 (2)

Rome, September 7 - The women's Serie A soccer championship will kick off on September 30, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) chief Carlo Tavecchio told a press conference Thursday. Juventus, on their debut, travel to Mozzanica near Bergamo, Italian champions Fiorentina go to Verona and another big gun, Brescia, travel to Pink Bari. "Women's soccer will have a great future in Italy," said Tavecchio, unveiling higher investment and sponsorships. "Better late than never," said Italian Olympic Committee chief Giovanni Malagò. Here are the fixtures: Verona-Fiorentina; Empoli-San Zaccaria, Mozzanica-Juventus; Pink Bari-Brescia; Res Roma-Chievo Verona; Sassuolo-Tavagnacco. The crunch clash between Fiorentina and Brescia will take place on the fourth day of play while Juventus will entertain Fiorentina on December 30, the eighth day. Women's soccer in Italy is less successful than that in many other countries. photo: 2015 champs Verona unveil banner for respect