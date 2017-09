Woman cited for peeing in Palazzo Vecchio flowerpot

Florence, September 7 - A 23-year-old Romanian woman has been cited for peeing in a flowerpot outside Florence's iconic Palazzo Vecchio at around 14:00 Wednesday, police said Thursday. The woman ignored the presence of many tourists and children in Piazza della Signoria. She has been cited for committing obscene acts in public, in the presence of minors. Police rushed to the scene after seeing the woman squatting on the flowers and thinking she may have had a bad turn.