All must respect EU court migrant rulings - Gentiloni

Ljubljana, September 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in Slovenia Thursday that all EU countries must respect Wednesday's European Court of Justice ruling rejecting Hungary and Slovakia's appeals against migrant relocations. "The EU court's decision is important because it affirms two principles: from the standpoint of method, decisions must be respected, and the principle of solidarity, which underlay the decision taken on relocations, was confirmed," he said. Gentiloni said "I think the EU court's decisions must commit all EU member countries and Italy will look to this in the coming months because decisions must be respected". Hungary and Slovakia have indicated they will not respect the ECJ's ruling. Gentiloni also said Italy's success in cutting migrant arrivals was clear but policy must be consolidated and "Europeanised as much as possible". Speaking at a joint press conference with Slovenian Premier Miro Cerar, Gentiloni said "the results on immigration can be seen, namely the reduction of landings and migratory flows, which is a result of our policy and the support of the EU". There was an 82% drop in migrant arrivals in Italy in August thanks to a deal with Libya and a code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGOs.