Man killed wife, staged domestic accident

Siracusa, September 7 - A killed his wife and then staged a domestic accident last March in Sicily, police said Thursday. Sebastiano Iemmolo, 36, was arrested by police in Pachino for the murder of his wife, Laura Pirri, 31, who died in a Palermo hospital on March 25 after 18 days of suffering with severe burns. Police said Iemmolo threw flammable liquid over her after a row about money and set her on fire, before staging an accident to make it look like she had been killed by the explosion of a cooking-gas cannister. Investigations were opened after the victim's mother said the victim's 10-year-old son witnessed the murder.