Man nabbed for killing labourer who had killed councillor

Agrigento, September 7 - A 49-year-old man with a criminal record, Luigi Cassaro, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing last month's murder of a Sicilian farm labourer who killed a local councillor last October. Cassaro refused to talk to police, who said the motive for the suspected murder was still unexplained. Labourer Francesco Calcagno was found dead with five gunshot wounds on August 23. Calcagno, 58, killed councillor Marco Leonardi, 41, in a bar, saying the man owed him 3,000 euros. photo: Calcagno