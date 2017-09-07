Bardem gets inside 'contradictory' Pablo Escobar

Venice, September 7 - It is the contradictions inherent in the character of Pablo Escobar that are at the root of Spanish actor Javier Bardem's fascination for hm. "I was interested in understanding his personality, that contradiction that made him an affectionate father who made hundreds of other fathers cry," said the Spanish actor who interprets the Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist in the film 'Loving Pablo' by Fernando Leon de Aranoa presented out of competition at the international film festival in Venice. During preparation and shooting Bardem transformed himself into the 'king of cocaine', even gaining 20 kg in order to better convey his slow, heavy movements. The film is based on the book 'Loving Pablo, hating Escobar' by Colombian television journalist Virginia Vallejo, who was also Escobar's lover. Her part is played by Bardem's wife, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. "Javier frightened me, he had such an ugly, aggressive energy," Cruz said. "For him to be so well inside his character was a help to me on set, but then at home it made me feel sick," she added. "After four weeks of filming I couldn't wait to finish the film." The movie was shot on location in Colombia in the places frequented by Escobar and it even uses soldiers who really fought against him. "After such a long preparation I understood that at base he was motivated by the obsessive need for respect, this is what made him mad, this is what made him bring a country to its knees," Bardem said. 'Loving Pablo' will be distributed in Italy by Notorius.