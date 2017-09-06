Malaria contracted in hospital if same strain (3)

Rome

Rome, September 6 - If the strain of malaria that killed a four-year-old Italian girl was the same as one that hit four members of Burkina Faso family who recovered, then the fatal infection "must" have taken place in a Trento hospital, the vice-president of the Italian society for infectious and tropical diseases, Massimo Galli, said Wednesday. The mother and teen brother of two malaria-recovered Burkina Faso girls aged 4 and 11 have also been successfully treated for malaria and discharged from a hospital in Trento where a 4-year-old Italian girl probably contracted the disease and later died of it in Brescia, Trento hospital paediatrics chief Nunzia Di Palma said. The parasite that gave fatal malaria to 4-year-old Sofia Zago who died in Brescia was the same as the one that infected the two children who had returned from Burkina Faso and were in the same hospital as her in Trento, Di Palma said. A Trento probe into Zago's death is looking into possible culpable homicide by persons as yet unidentified, sources said Wednesday. Zago died in hospital in Brescia on Monday but she had previously been in hospital in Portogruaro near Venice and then in Trento in relation to diabetes. In Trento, there were the two other children with malaria who were receiving treatment after their return form Africa. The girl reportedly returned to the hospital in Trento a second time, when she was diagnosed with pharyngitis and then with malaria. The investigation will look at how the disease was contracted - by a contaminated medical instrument or through a mosquito bite - and whether the correct protocols were followed, the sources said. The girl, the daughter of an Italian couple resident in Trento, had reportedly never been to a country where malaria is a problem. Prosecutors have asked to receive Zago's medical records from Portogruaro hospital.

