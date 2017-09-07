Bogotà

Pope greets victims of Colombia conflict

Tells youth 'don't be fooled'

Pope greets victims of Colombia conflict

Bogotà, September 7 - Pope Francis on arrival in Colombia Wednesday met with victims of the 53-year conflict between the government and FARC rebels. Among the youth he met was Emmanuel, son of Clara Rojas, an MP today who was taken hostage in 2002 and held by the FARC for years in the jungle, where the boy was born. Arriving in the nunciature, Francis met a group of young people in a programme of recovery from drugs and street life in the barrios. "Don't let them steal your happiness, and let no one deceive you or steal your hope," Francis said. The pope then turned his attention to Venezuela where, he said, "may dialogue happen and may the country rediscover a good stability with the dialogue of all". Today Francis will meet Colombian authorities and bishops and celebrate a Mass.

