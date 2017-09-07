Trash plant blaze put out

Pavia
07/09/2017
Pavia, September 7 - A huge blaze at a plant used to treat special and hazardous waste at Mortara, near the northern city of Pavia, was put out overnight after raging all day Wednesday. Firefighters were still stamping out smouldering embers Thursday morning. The fire has sparked an alarm, still ongoing, that dioxins and other dangerous chemical substances may be in the air. The mayor of Mortara and other towns in the area on Wednesday issued ordinances encouraging people to stay at home, to keep their windows closed and not to collect or consume produce grown in the area until the results of air-quality tests are known.
