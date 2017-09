EU looking at own sanctions agst N.Korea - Mogherini

Brussels, September 7 - The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Thursday she would propose that EU foreign ministers "study fresh autonomous measures by the European Union" against North Korea, which now represents "a new level of threat" with its missiles and nuclear capability. Mogherini said she thought a new Unite Nations Security Council resolution was needed to pass "stronger economic measures" against Pyonyang. Other countries including South Korae and Japan asked for more sanctions while Russian President Valdimir Putin said he was sure US President Donald Trump would avert a "large-scale conflict". photo: Mogherini with Italian Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti