Pontinvrea (Savona)

Mayor calls for rapists to be sent to Chamber speaker's home

'To make her smile', put under investigation

Pontinvrea (Savona), September 6 - The Savona prosecutor's office on Wednesday opened an inquiry into comments made by a Northern League mayor in reference to a recent rape case in Rimini. Pontinvrea mayor Matteo Camiciotti wrote on his Facebook page that "we could give house arrest to them (the rapists, Ed.) at (Chamber of Deputies Speaker Laura, Ed.) Boldrini's home. Maybe they would make her smile...". Prosecutor Sandro Ausiello has been tasked with establishing whether the words constitute a possible crime or whether the case should be dismissed. Interior minister Marco Minniti had on Tuesday urged the Savona prefect to look into the incident. A Bologna judge had on Tuesday upheld the arrest of 20-year-old Congelese asylum seeker Guerlin Butungu, the alleged head of group that carried out a brutal beating and two gang rapes on the night of August 25-26 in the Italian seaside resort of Rimini. Three other members of the gang, all minors, have also been arrested in relation to a case that has shocked the nation. The group allegedly raped a Polish tourist on a beach after beating her partner until he was unconscious and then raped a Peruvian woman a little later. Speaker Boldrini has repeatedly been subject to sexist and insinuating comments since entering parliament. She had been targeted in recent weeks by similar rape-alluding comment from a politician from a southern branch of the anti-immigrant Northern League, 'Us With Salvini'. The Northern League is led by Matteo Salvini.

