2 shot dead in Naples ambush (2)

Naples, September 6 - Two people were shot dead in an ambush in Naples Wednesday. The killers carried out the hit in Vico Pergola, in the Avvocata district of the southern Italian city. The victims were named as Salvatore Dragonetti and Edoardo Amoruso. Amoruso was related to the Giuliano brothers, former bosses of Naples' Rione Forcella district for the local Camorra mafia.