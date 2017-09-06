March on Rome anniversary march 'patriotic' says Fiore (4)

Rome
06/09/2017
Rome, September 6 - A Rome march called by the far-right New Force (FN) on October 28, the 95th anniversary of the Fascists' 1922 March on Rome that ushered Benito Mussolini into power, is "a patriotic demonstration, not pro-Fascist or nostalgic," FN leader Roberto Fiore said Wednesday. "We want to march in the centre of Rome, the interior ministry would be wrong to ban it, to respond to a popular movement, to an ongoing revolution with police methods," Fiore said, stressing the march was not against Interior Minister Marco Minniti "but against (George) Soros". The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called on Minniti, a PD member, to ban the march, calling it a "so-called 'patriots' march' that invites comrades from all parts of Italy to join up and march on Rome 'against the ius soli (immigrant children citizenship) bill, which risks turning into a tragic day for our country". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi tweeted "the #MarchOnRome cannot and must not be repeated". Rome's police chief Guido Marino on Wednesday banned a planned FN Friday night security patrol in the Italian capital's Tiburtino III district which hosts a migrant camp that was the scene of recent clashes between migrants and residents in which an Eritrean was stabbed.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca
di Pietro Parisi
Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...
di Lucio D'Amico
Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"
di Anna Russo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online