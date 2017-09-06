Brussels

EU court rejects appeals against migrant relocation (3)

Alfano hails ruling, says supersede Dublin

EU court rejects appeals against migrant relocation

Brussels, September 6 - The European Court of Justice on Wednesday dismissed the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the provisional mechanism for the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers to relieve pressure on front-line countries. "That mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis and is proportionate," the judges said in their ruling. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano tweeted "the European Court of Justice upheld our case: the redistribution of asylum seekers is compulsory in the #EU. Now let's supersede the old Dublin rules". The Dublin Regulation says migrants must register and stay in their country of arrival. The European Court of Justice affirmed the EU's founding principle of solidarity in its rejection of Slovakia and Hungary's suits, President Sergio Mattarella said, saying that "if the bond of solidarity fails, Europe fails".

