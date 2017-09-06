Rome

March on Rome anniversary march 'patriotic' says Fiore (2)

Rome, September 6 - A Rome march called by the far-right New Force (FN) on October 28, the 95th anniversary of the Fascists' 1922 March on Rome that ushered Benito Mussolini not power, is "a patriotic demonstration, not pro-Fascist or nostalgic," FN leader Roberto Fiore said Wednesday. "We want to march in the centre of Rome, the interior ministry would be wrong to ban it, to respond to a popular movement, to an ongoing revolution with police methods," Fiore said, stressing the march was not against Interior Minister Marco Minniti "but against (George) Soros". The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) called on Minniti, a PD member, to ban the march, calling it a "so-called 'patriots' march' that invites comrades from all parts of Italy to join up and march on Rome 'against the ius soli (immigrant children citizenship) bill, which risks turning into a tragic day for our country".

