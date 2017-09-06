EU court rejects appeals against migrant relocation (2)

Brussels
06/09/2017
Brussels, September 6 - The European Court of Justice on Wednesday dismissed the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the provisional mechanism for the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers to relieve pressure on front-line countries. "That mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis and is proportionate," the judges said in their ruling. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano tweeted "the European Court of Justice upheld our case: the redistribution of asylum seekers is compulsory in the #EU. Now let's supersede the old Dublin rules". The Dublin Regulation says migrants must register and stay in their country of arrival.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca
di Pietro Parisi
Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...
di Lucio D'Amico
Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"
di Anna Russo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online