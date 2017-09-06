2 teens to trial for forcing boy to eat excrement (2)

Turin, September 6 - Two Italian teen boys were sent to trial in Turin Wednesday for allegedly forcing another boy to eat excrement, get drunk, go with a prostitute and submit to sex acts with an umbrella between February 2013 and September 2014, judicial sources said Wednesday. The pair deny all wrongdoing. The alleged victim was 16 and frequented a vocational school when the alleged bullying took place. The accused were a few years older. The three were friends but the younger boy began to be bullied by them, prosecutors say. The defendants said: "Nothing of the kind happened. We just came to blows one time in a row over soccer. But then we made it up. We were friends and he often got in touch with us to go out". A fourth youth was questioned and said he hadn't noticed anything.