Turin

2 teens to trial for forcing boy to eat excrement (2)

Forced to get drunk,go with prostitute,be buggered with umbrella

2 teens to trial for forcing boy to eat excrement (2)

Turin, September 6 - Two Italian teen boys were sent to trial in Turin Wednesday for allegedly forcing another boy to eat excrement, get drunk, go with a prostitute and submit to sex acts with an umbrella between February 2013 and September 2014, judicial sources said Wednesday. The pair deny all wrongdoing. The alleged victim was 16 and frequented a vocational school when the alleged bullying took place. The accused were a few years older. The three were friends but the younger boy began to be bullied by them, prosecutors say. The defendants said: "Nothing of the kind happened. We just came to blows one time in a row over soccer. But then we made it up. We were friends and he often got in touch with us to go out". A fourth youth was questioned and said he hadn't noticed anything.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

di Pietro Parisi

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

di Lucio D'Amico

Dal lago Angitola in seccariemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Dal lago Angitola in secca
riemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33