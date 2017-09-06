Rome

Outcry after headlines accuse migrants of 'bringing disease'

Libero and Tempo on malaria case, possible legal action

Outcry after headlines accuse migrants of 'bringing disease'

Rome, September 6 - Several human rights organizations are assessing possible legal action against two Italian newspapers that ran front-page headlines on Wednesday accusing migrants of bringing disease to Italy. Social networks are awash in criticism of Libero and Il Tempo, right-wing and conservative newspapers that used their front pages to accuse migrants of the recent death of a young girl in the Trento hospital in northern Italy from malaria. Four-year-old Sofia Zago apparently died of the same strain of malaria from which a Burkina Faso family recovered after a return visit to their home country. Libero's front-page headline translates as "After Poverty, Now They Are Bringing Disease" and another article within it was entitled "Immigrants Suffering from Deadly Diseases Spread Infection...". The Il Tempo headline translates as "Here is the Migrant's Disease". The Articolo 21, A Mano Disarmata, Progetto Diritto, Rete Nobavaglio and the Italian branch of Amnesty International have asked their legal teams to look into possibly reporting the publications to the judiciary for violation of a 1993 law that prohibits gestures, actions and slogans linked to neo-Fascism that intend to incite violence and discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion or nationality, as well as Article 658 of the Criminal Code on spreading alarm among the public. The abovementioned "headlines and summaries take their cue from a hypothesis that has not been proven in any way," the associations noted, "and cannot be considered 'opinions', since they report events that never happened as if they were fact. As citizens even before professionals in the field of information, we are for freedom of expression as protected by Article 21 of our constitution." "However, we are also compliance with the law," they added, "and above all we are for the free information that protects the main asset of democracy: the truth. We ask all citizens, associations and political parties to join us in this fight for civilization." Much lively discussion has been seen on Facebook on the issue, with many disputing the theory of how the disease was transmitted. "I am against censorship and denunciations. My freedom is theirs," TgLa7 director Enrico Mentana said. "But this morning's headlines in Libero and Il Tempo are very far from the truth and incite readers to ugly thoughts".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

di Pietro Parisi

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

di Lucio D'Amico

Dal lago Angitola in seccariemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Dal lago Angitola in secca
riemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33