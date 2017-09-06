Rome

MotoGP: Rossi says recovery not short (2)

Former world champ will 'do everything to return soon'

Rome, September 6 - Valentino Rossi said Wednesday that his recovery from leg fractures he suffered last week will not be brief and expressed sorrow about missing this weekend's San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at Misano in his native Rimini Riviera area. "The time of recovery is not brief, but I'll do everything to return as fast as possible," the nine-time world champion said in a statement released by his Yamaha team. "It's a real pity not to be at my home GP. I was eager to race in front of my fans because there is always a special atmosphere at Misano. "Unfortunately I have to get over the injury and the team is supporting me in the rehabilitation. "Fortunately, I'm not too bad and I've already managed to start a little physiotherapy". The 38-year-old Italian, who won seven of his world titles in the premium class, fractured the tibia and fibula of his right leg in an enduro accident.

