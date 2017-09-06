Malaria girl died from same bug as two kids (3)

Trento, September 6 - The parasite that gave fatal malaria to a 4-year-old girl who died in Brescia was the same as the one that infected two children who had returned from Burkina Faso and were in the same hospital as her in Trento, the head of the paediatrics unit in the northern Italian city, Nunzia Di Palma, said Wednesday. A Trento probe into Sofia Zago's death is looking into possible culpable homicide by persons as yet unidentified, sources said Wednesday. Zago died in hospital in Brescia on Monday but she had previously been in hospital in Portogruaro near Venice and then in Trento in relation to diabetes. In Trento, there were the two other children with malaria who were receiving treatment after their return form Africa. The girl reportedly returned to the hospital in Trento a second time, when she was diagnosed with pharyngitis and then with malaria. The investigation will look at how the disease was contracted - by a contaminated medical instrument or through a mosquito bite - and whether the correct protocols were followed, the sources said. The girl, the daughter of an Italian couple resident in Trento, had reportedly never been to a country where malaria is a problem. Prosecutors have asked to receive Zago's medical records from Portogruaro hospital.