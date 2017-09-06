Trento culpable homicide probe for child malaria death

Trento, September 6 - A Trento probe into the case of a four-year-old killed by malaria is looking into possible culpable homicide by persons as yet unidentified, sources said Wednesday. The girl, Sofia Zago, died in hospital in Brescia on Monday but she had previously been in hospital in Portogruaro near Venice and then in Trento in relation to diabetes. In Trento, there were two other children with malaria who were receiving treatment. The girl reportedly returned to the hospital in Trento a second time, when she was diagnosed with pharyngitis and then with malaria. The investigation will look at how the disease was contracted - by a contaminated medical instrument or through a mosquito bite - and whether the correct protocols were followed, the sources said. The girl, the daughter of an Italian couple resident in Trento, had reportedly never been to a country where malaria is a problem. Prosecutors have asked to receive Zago's medical records from Portogruaro hospital.