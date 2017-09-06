Taranto

People urged to give blood in Taranto

Massive shortfall putting operations and transfusions at risk

People urged to give blood in Taranto

Taranto, September 6 - The Association of Voluntary Italian Blood Donors (AVIS) in Taranto province on Wednesday issued an appeal for blood donations particularly of the 0 positive and 0 negative types due to a massive shortfall in the area. "Throughout the Taranto province there is a total lack of 0 positive and negative blood and a major shortage of all the other blood types, both negative and positive," a statement released by the Martina Franca chapter of AVIS read. "The emergency is causing the delay or suspension of surgical operations or transfusions for patients suffering from blood disorders, with extremely worrying consequences," AVIS said. The association is inviting all people aged 18-65 and who are in good health to go to the blood transfusion centres at the SS. Annunziata in Taranto or Valle d'Itria in Martina Franca to give blood. Meanwhile local institutions and volunteer associations have mobilised using digital road signs and a mobile blood donation unit to drum up donations.

