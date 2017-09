Venice laughter, applause for 'Ammore e Malavita'

Venice, September 6 - The Manetti brothers' Camorra mafia feud musical 'Ammore e Malavita' (Love and the Mob) spurred laughter and applause during its press screening at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday. There was also warm applause Tuesday for Chris Smith's documentary on Jim Carrey, Jim & Andy. Carrey paid tribute to the late Jerry Lewis in presenting the doc. He was "an absolute genius, like Marlon Brando," said the 55-year-old Canadian comic actor. Earlier, George and Amal Clooney stole the show on the red carpet but Clooney's Coen-brothers inspired zany comedy Suburbicon met with a mixed reception.