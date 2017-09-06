Brussels

81% drop in August migrant arrivals in Italy - EU (2)

Year-on-year, down by 66% on July says Dimitris Avramopoulo

81% drop in August migrant arrivals in Italy - EU (2)

Brussels, September 6 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Wednesday that "there was an 81% fall in (migrant arrivals) in Italy in August with respect to the same month last year". He added that "there was a 66% fall with respect to July". The huge wave of asylum seekers coming to Italy from North Africa has slowed after Rome launched a mission to support the Libyan coast guard and implemented a code of conduct on NGOs conducting migrant rescues at sea in the southern Mediterranean. Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Tuesday that it was too soon to say whether the reduction in the number of migrants would last. "We are witnessing a significant reduction in the migrant arrivals but it's a little soon to say whether the drop is structural," Minniti told an event organized by artisans association Confartigianato. He also admitted that "I don't know if I exaggerated" when he said the migrant crisis was putting Italian democracy in peril.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca

di Pietro Parisi

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...

di Lucio D'Amico

Dal lago Angitola in seccariemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Dal lago Angitola in secca
riemerge la Ninfa di Maierato

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Rocco Morabito catturato dopo un diverbio con la moglie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33