Raggi vows no cuts for ATAC workers (2)

Rome, September 6 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that the arrangement with creditors recently approved by ATAC will not lead to job losses or salary cuts at the troubled city transport company. "There won't be any cuts. The salary and employment levels will be maintained," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "We ask for the cooperation of the employees and the public because our aim is to keep ATAC public and revive it. A public company can be efficient and provide a quality service if managed well". Unions, however, have said they will stage a protest at city hall on Thursday and hold a four-hour strike on September 12 against management solutions that "endanger employment levels, salary rights and worker regulations". ATAC is one of several big headaches faced by Raggi, who was elected Rome's first woman mayor last year. The company's problems include big debts, low satisfaction among users about the quality of the service, frequent strikes, high absenteeism and the poor state of many of its vehicles. Raggi has also been beset by trash woes and appointments probes.