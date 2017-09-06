Pope says Colombia trip to help peace, prays for Venezuela

On board the papal plane, September 6 - Pope Francis said on his way to Colombia Wednesday that his trip aims to help the south American country on its path to full peace after FARC rebels signed a deal with the government to end an over-50-year civil war last November. "This trip is a little special because it is a trip to help Colombia go on along its peace path," Francis told journalists on board the papal plane. "I also ask you for a prayer during the trip. Thanks for everything you will do, thanks for your work and for accompanying me on this trip". The pope also asked journalists to pray that Venezuela, which they were set to fly over, would rediscover stability through dialogue. "I'd like to say that we'll be flying over Venezuela: I ask you to pray for Venezuela too, that dialogue may be possible and that the country may rediscover a good stability with dialogue with all". Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been accused of installing a dictatorship as he has stepped up a crackdown on opposition forces.