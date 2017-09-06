FI whips tell Veneto to comply with vaccines law (2)

Rome
06/09/2017
Rome, September 6 - Paolo Romani and Renato Brunetta, the Lower House and Senate whips for Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, on Wednesday appealed to Veneto Governor Luca Zaia to comply with central government's legislation making vaccines obligatory for school admission. "Each additional stall in vaccine coverage represents serious harm to our community, above all the weakest individuals," the whips said in a joint statement. Zaia, a member of the right-wing Northern League, has said that his regional government has broken no rules after it granted parents a moratorium until 2019 to present vaccines documentation for school admission. The government is considering challenging the move, which effectively undermines its legislation. "We went and carefully read the national law and my directors saw that it's written inside - a moratorium is possible," Zaia said in an interview published in Wednesday's edition of La Repubblica. He added that his executive has launched an appeal to "defend its own law on vaccines, which has existed for 10 years and works".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scarica elettrica fatale, muore mentre va a pesca
di Pietro Parisi
Non è vero poi che a Messina si dice no a tutto...
di Lucio D'Amico
Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"
di Anna Russo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online