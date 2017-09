Dioxins alarm as blaze grips trash plant near Pavia

Pavia, September 6 - A huge blaze at a plant used to treat special and hazardous waste at Mortara, near the northern city of Pavia, has sparked an alarm that dioxins and other dangerous chemical substances may be in the air. The mayor of Mortara and other towns in the area have issued ordinances encouraging people to stay at home, to keep their windows closed and not to collect or consume produce grown in the area until the results of air-quality tests are known.