Pope says Colombia trip to help peace (2)

On board the papal plane, September 6 - Pope Francis said on his way to Colombia Wednesday that his trip aims to help the south American country on its path to full peace after FARC rebels signed a deal with the government to end an over-50-year civil war last November. "This trip is a little special because it is a trip to help Colombia go on along its peace path," Francis told journalists on board the papal plane. "I also ask you for a prayer during the trip. Thanks for everything you will do, thanks for your work and for accompanying me on this trip". Colombia's 53-year conflict has left 260,000 dead and nearly seven million displaced, with atrocities committed by all sides, including state-aligned paramilitaries. Most of the victims are civilians.