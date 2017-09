Ryanair to make binding offer for Alitalia -O'Leary (2)

Bologna, September 6 - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Wednesday that the Irish low-cost carrier will make a binding offer for Alitalia. "Ryanair will present a binding offer for the acquisition of Alitalia by the October 2 deadline," O'Leary told a press conference in Bologna, adding that the offer would be "only for assets that regard long-haul". Alitalia is currently in extraordinary administration as the government seeks to find a new buyer. The government has said it wants an investor willing to take on all of the troubled former flag carrier.