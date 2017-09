Retail sales down 0.2 in July (2)

Rome, September 6 - Italian retail sales fell by 0.2% in July with respect to June both in value and volume terms, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency says retail sales were flat with respect to July 2016 in value terms and 0.4% down in volume terms. Total sales for large scale retailers through July 2017 were up 0.3% from the same period a year ago, while the index for small scale distribution decreased by 0.2%, ISTAT said.