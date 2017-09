Raggi vows no cuts for ATAC workers

Rome, September 6 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that the arrangement with creditors recently approved by ATAC will not lead to job losses or salary cuts at the troubled city transport company. "There won't be any cuts. The salary and employment levels will be maintained," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "We ask for the cooperation of the employees and the public because our aim of to keep ATAC public and revive it. A public company can be efficient and provide a quality service if managed well".