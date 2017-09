Veneto Governor Zaia says no vaccine violation

Rome, September 6 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia has said that his regional government has broken no rules after it granted parents a moratorium until 2019 to present vaccines documentation for school admission. The moratorium relates to recent central government legislation making it obligatory for children to be vaccinated for school admission. The government is considering challenging the move. "We went and carefully read the national law and my directors saw that it's written inside - a moratorium is possible," Zaia said in an interview published in Wednesday's edition of La Repubblica. He added that his executive has launched an appeal to "defend its own law on vaccines, which has existed for 10 years and works".