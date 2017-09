Soccer: Italy one point from World Cup playoffs

Rome, September 6 - Italy need to secure just one point from their last two World Cup qualifiers to reach the playoffs after Tuesday's laboured 1-0 win over Israel in Reggio Emilia. The Azzurri have no realistic chance of qualifying directly for the tournament in Russia after Saturday's 3-0 drubbing in Madrid left them three points behind Group G leaders Spain. Forward Ciro Immobile headed in the winner in the second half, but Israel had their chances, even though the hosts dominated possession.