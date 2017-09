Minniti met General Haftar in Benghazi

Rome, September 6 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti recently met Generale Khalifa Haftar, the eastern commander who is a rival to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, in Benghazi, according to a post on the Facebook page of the strongman's press office. The post featured a photo of Minniti and Haftar smiling during a meeting that is thought to have taken place last week. It is an important development as Haftar adopted a hostile stance towards Italy's mission to support the Libyan coast guard of Sarraj's UN-recognised administration.