Vatican City

Pope calls for 'joy and hope like Mother Teresa'

Twitter message on 20th anniversary of saint's death

Pope calls for 'joy and hope like Mother Teresa'

Vatican City, September 5 - Pope Francis cited Mother Teresa in his appeal to open "opportunities of joy and hope for the many who are discouraged and need understanding and tenderness", writing in the nine different languages of his @Pontifex Twitter accounts on Tuesday, the 20th anniversary of the death of the saint of Calcutta known as the "mother of the poor". The tweet came one day after the one-year anniversary of Mother Teresa's canonisation.

