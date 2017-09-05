Bologna

Rimini gang-rape 'leader' arrest upheld, jail for 3 minors

Polish woman raped on Rimini beach, partner beaten

Rimini gang-rape 'leader' arrest upheld, jail for 3 minors

Bologna, September 5 - A Bologna judge on Tuesday upheld the arrest of 20-year-old Congelese asylum seeker Guerlin Butungu, the alleged head of group that carried out a brutal beating and two gang rapes on the night of August 25-26 in the Italian seaside resort of Rimini. Three other members of the gang, all minors, have also been arrested in relation to a case that has shocked the nation. The group allegedly raped a Polish tourist on a beach after beating her partner until he was unconscious and then raped a Peruvian transsexual a little later. A Bologna judge on Tuesday ruled that the three minors be held on remand in jail. The judge also ruled that the suspects, two Moroccan brothers aged 15 and 17 and a 16-year-old Nigeria, be detained in a way that makes it impossible to communicate with each other.

