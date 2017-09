One in 10 Italians, kids included, have 're-entry' stress

Milan, September 5 - One in 10 Italians, children included, experience symptoms such as fatigue, headaches and lack of concentration linked to "re-entry stress" coming back from summer holidays, according to the Sanpellegrino Observatory, experts who work with the Sanpellegrino Group that includes Nestle waters. "It's not a pathology, but a disturbance that arises when we have trouble readjusting to daily routines," the Observatory said, advising gradual readjustment to "rhythms and responsibilities". Alessandro Zanasi, a professor at the University of Bologna Medical School and member of the Sanpellegrino Observatory, advised a diet rich in magnesium, which he said regulates mood and stress, as well as physical activity to help reduce tension and improve sleep.