Aronofsky shrugs off Venice boos for Mother!

Venice, September 5 - Darren Aronofsky said he was unconcerned after his latest film, Mother!, was booed at its preview screening for the press at the Venice Film Festival. "There is always a level of taste regarding films," the director said of the psychological horror film that is running for the Golden Lion starring Jennifer Lawrence (his partner), Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. "Maybe some of the people liked Mother! Anyway I think this work is my howl to the full moon that will take place at three o'clock in the morning tonight. "Mother! is like a roller coaster ride and not everyone is willing to go on a roller coaster".