Cairo

Regeni:Cairo says Italian ambassador's return important step (2)

Move will revamp relations between nations says spokesperson

Regeni:Cairo says Italian ambassador's return important step (2)

Cairo, September 5 - Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said Tuesday that the return of an Italian ambassador to Cairo and of Egyptian diplomatic representation in Rome was an important step forward in relations between the countries, the Al-Dostor website reported. The site quoted Abu Zeid as saying the return of normal diplomatic relations between Egypt and Italy will revamp relations between the countries. Last month Italy decided to send ambassador Giampaolo Cantini to Cairo, citing progress in cooperation in the investigation of the 2016 torture and murder of Giulio Regeni, an Italian post-graduate student, in Egypt. Cantini will take up the position September 14. He was appointed to replace Maurizio Massari, the ambassador who was the first to see Regeni's disfigured body, but had not taken up his position due to frustration in Rome about the lack of cooperation from the Egyptian authorities.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

di Salvatore De Maria

Il clan come un’araba fenice

Il clan come un’araba fenice

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33