Cappato requests immediate trial for DJ Fabo case

Milan, September 5 - Right-to-death activist Marco Cappato on Tuesday requested an immediate trial for helping tetraplegic ex-disc jockey DJ Fabo commit assisted suicide in Switzerland earlier this year. If the request is granted, the case will skip the preliminary hearings stage. Radical Party member Cappato reported himself on February 28 for helping 2014 car crash victim Fabo, 39, kill himself in Zurich's Dignitas clinic on February 27. Assisted suicide and euthanasia are illegal in Italy. Cappato, also a leading member of the Coscioni right-to-die association, said that he is looking forward to presenting his case in court. "I requested an immediate trial because I want a discussion in Italy about how to help sick people to be free to decide up to the end," Cappato said. The case highlighted parliament's failure to legislate on end-of-life issues and give people the ability to make out living wills.