Too soon to say if migrant reduction structural - Minniti

Rome, September 5 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Tuesday that it was too soon to say whether the reduction in the number of migrants coming to Italy from North Africa would last. The huge wave of asylum seekers has slowed in recent months after Italy launched a mission to support the Libyan coast guard and implement a code of conduct on NGOs conducting migrant rescues at sea in the southern Mediterranean. "We are witnessing a significant reduction in the migrant arrivals but it's a little soon to say whether the drop is structural," Minniti told an event organized by artisans association Confartigianato. He also admitted that "I don't know if I exaggerated" when he said the migrant crisis was putting democracy in peril. As for NGOs, he said: "Italy has the right and the duty to have relations with those that reconcile the principle of humanity with that of security".

