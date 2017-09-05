Soccer: Juve's Agnelli new head of ECA (2)

Turin
05/09/2017
Turin, September 5 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli was elected the new president of the European Club Association in a vote in Geneva on Tuesday. He succeeds Bayern Munich Chairman Karl-Heinz Rumenigge, who had been at the helm since the association's foundation in 2008. "My predecessor, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has set a great example and has set the bar of achievements at a very high level," Agnelli said. "I am looking forward, together with the Executive Board and the Administration, to build on his significant results as we manage ECA in the coming years. "It is a huge honour and a great responsibility the European clubs have entrusted me with. "I am looking forward to working closely with all stakeholders within the game in order to protect, promote and develop club football at all levels across Europe".
