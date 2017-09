Car of southern mayor's wife blown up

Taurianova, September 5 - A powerful explosive destroyed the car of the wife of Fabio Scionti, the mayor of the town Taurianova in the southern region of Calabria, early on Tuesday, sources said. The vehicle was parked in the garden of the family home. Scionti, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was elected mayor in November 2015 following a period in which the town was in the hands of a commissioner appointed by central government after the council was dissolved for mafia infiltration for a third time.