Rome

Top entertainer Fiorello says next TV show may be last (2)

Comedian, singer closes popular Edicola Fiore show

Top entertainer Fiorello says next TV show may be last (2)

Rome, September 5 - Singer and comedian Rosario Fiorello, one of Italy's most popular entertainers, said Tuesday that his next TV show may be his last. Fiorello told ANSA that he was not continuing his award-winning Edicola Fiore, a SKY show that uses the news to inspire comedy and that he started on the Internet seven years ago. "The next one could be my last show said," he told ANSA referring to a variety programme set to be titled L'Ora del Rosario. He added that closing Edicola Fiore was not an easy decision. "I thought about it a lot during the summer," he said. "But I needed new stimulation. Now I want to do variety. "People have been asking me for it for years".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

Lavori conclusi in anticipo, riapre la condotta

di Salvatore De Maria

Il clan come un’araba fenice

Il clan come un’araba fenice

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

Il cadavere nel bagagliaio ha un'identità "scomoda"

di Anna Russo

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Bomba contro l'auto della moglie del sindaco di Taurianova

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

Santini alla madre dei Pesce, identificati gli autori

di Piero Gaeta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33