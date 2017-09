Girl may have got malaria in Trento hospital-Lorenzin

La Maddalena, September 5 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Tuesday that a four-year-old girl who died of malaria may have got the disease in hospital in Trento. "From the first indications we have, it seems that the child may have contracted malaria in hospital, in Trento, which would make it a very serious case," Lorenzin told reporters during the inspection of a hospital at La Maddalena in Sardinia. "We have immediately sent inspectors regarding both the illness and the transmission by mosquitos".