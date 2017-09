Four-year-old dies of malaria in Brescia hospital (2)

Brescia, September 5 - A four-year-old girl has died of malaria at Brescia's Ospedali Civili hospital, officials confirmed Tuesday. The girl had previously been in hospital in Portogruaro and then in Trento in relation to diabetes, Trentino Provincial Health Agency (APSS) Director General Paolo Bordon said Tuesday. When she was in hospital in Trento there were also "two children with malaria who recovered, in another room", Bordon said. The girl, the daughter of an Italian couple resident in Trento, had reportedly never been to a country where malaria is a problem. There is no evidence of malaria-transmitting species of mosquito being present in Italy.