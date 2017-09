Man beats boss into coma after work row

Milan, September 5 - A 57-year-old employee of the STIE urban transport company in the northern town of an Giorgio su Legnano has been arrested by Carabinieri police for attempted homicide after allegedly putting his boss into coma, sources said Tuesday. The director, a 53-year-old from Varese, is in hospital after being kicked and punched in the face. The row reportedly broke out after the employee was called into the director's office for a disciplinary reprimand.