Four-year-old dies of malaria in Brescia hospital

Brescia, September 5 - A four-year-old girl has died of malaria at Brescia's Ospedali Civili hospital, local media reportedly Tuesday. The girl, the daughter of an Italian couple resident in Trento, had reportedly never been to a country where malaria is a problem. The illness may have been caused by a mosquito bite although there is no evidence of malaria-transmitting species of mosquito being present in Italy.